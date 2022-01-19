 Skip to main content
With the latest spike in Covid-19 cases Lee County Jail has cancelled in person visits temporarily

Lee County Sheriff's Department

Lee County Sheriff's Department in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 11, 2020.

Sheriff Johnson talks about different ways to communicate with your loved ones.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The new surge in Omicron has prompted some familiar restrictions at the Lee County Jail.

The facility has cancelled in-person family visits temporarily.

Sheriff Jim Johnson and his staff is working tirelessly to keep the inmates safe as well as one another.

They have also cut out church services.

Sheriff Johnson said there are other ways to talk to your loved ones.

He said they do have video visitation and it is a lot like facetime. Inmates are assigned a pin number and as long as you have an iPad, iPhone, or computer you can log in to visit.

