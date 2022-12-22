Winter weather tips for the single digits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Homeowners, remember to take proper precautions before temperatures drop to single digits.
Opening cabinets will allow pipes to stay warm. Have your faucets drip overnight.
Be careful when using a generator.
To avoid the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning, avoid starting generators in confined spaces, such as a house or garage.
Starting a car to get warm inside of a garage will pose a risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, as well.
And if you are running a heater, make sure you are keeping a close eye on it.