Winter weather tips for the single digits

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into
Friday night.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, St. Francis and Lee AR Counties. In
Mississippi, Tunica and Tate Counties.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon
today to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air
quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in
hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be
possible. Travel is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Homeowners, remember to take proper precautions before temperatures drop to single digits.

Opening cabinets will allow pipes to stay warm. Have your faucets drip overnight.

Be careful when using a generator.

What not to do

What not to do. Date: 12/12/22

To avoid the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning, avoid starting generators in confined spaces, such as a house or garage.

Starting a car to get warm inside of a garage will pose a risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, as well.

And if you are running a heater, make sure you are keeping a close eye on it.

