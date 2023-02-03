Winter weather conditions in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Winter weather conditions once again made road conditions dangerous in some surrounding counties.
School leaders made the call to delay schools this morning for two hours to ensure the safety of children.
With rain being in the mix of the winter weather ice has formed on highways and back roads.
Mike Whiteside who is a volunteer firefighter with North Haven mentions how he has not noticed that much ice.
"Personally, I haven't really seen any issue and I did notice this morning while driving and also yesterday evening a little bit uh when I was crossing a bridge. You could see some spotted ice but all in all it hasn't been that bad for us over here, said Whiteside.
The roads were clear on my drive down to Union County that morning but that does not mean ice was not out there.
We still advise people to be cautious when driving and make sure they are aware of their surroundings.
One Union County resident mentions how he rarely comes out when there is ice.
"I don't get out too much when its ice because you know its too dangerous, but the roads around here are pretty good right now but now when it does get bad its bad and we just mainly honker down. Either try and drive in it or stay at home, says Doug Raines.
We know we can't control what people do when there are dangerous winter weather conditions, but we do know we can provide people with the information they need to be safe.
