Winston County also dealing with flood recovery efforts

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Much like their Choctaw County brethren, many people in Winston County are also struggling to recover from July 13's flooding.
One group called Winston Strong is working to meet the immediate needs of flood victims. It’s asking victims to report damage, take photos or videos of the damage and keep receipts.
The first priority is to ensure all homes are dried out to prevent mold. Lastly, if something sat in flood waters and can’t be sanitized, it must be thrown out.
Louisville Mayor Will Hill asks for patience. He said the city is waiting to hear back from FEMA and MEMA about aid.
Related - Flood recovery in Ackerman is especially hard for disabled people
Carl Hathorne is one such victim. She lives off Stewart Road and saw nearly 14 inches of waters.
She lost furniture and appliances, including three refrigerators and a deep freezer.
United Methodist Relief and Recovery has been providing aid.
"We're in the process of helping them remove the walls that have insulation in them, and if that moisture stays in there too long you get that dreaded black mold,” Jay Sinyard said.
Hathorne said the location is not a flood zone, therefore she has no flood insurance.