...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Winston County also dealing with flood recovery efforts

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Much like their Choctaw County brethren, many people in Winston County are also struggling to recover from July 13's flooding.

One group called Winston Strong is working to meet the immediate needs of flood victims. It’s asking victims to report damage, take photos or videos of the damage and keep receipts.

The first priority is to ensure all homes are dried out to prevent mold. Lastly, if something sat in flood waters and can’t be sanitized, it must be thrown out.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill asks for patience. He said the city is waiting to hear back from FEMA and MEMA about aid.

Carl Hathorne is one such victim. She lives off Stewart Road and saw nearly 14 inches of waters.

She lost furniture and appliances, including three refrigerators and a deep freezer.

United Methodist Relief and Recovery has been providing aid.

"We're in the process of helping them remove the walls that have insulation in them, and if that moisture stays in there too long you get that dreaded black mold,” Jay Sinyard said.

Hathorne said the location is not a flood zone, therefore she has no flood insurance.

