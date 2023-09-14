Winona woman living in hotel after city sewage backup

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — A Winona woman had to move to a hotel after sewage backed up in her house.
Rebecca Washington said she’s lived at her house for more than 40 years.
She recently returned from vacation and found her house full of sewage, not just her sewage but sewage from the community.
The City of Winona is paying for a hotel room until Sept. 17.
Washington's daughter Jacqueline Small said something similar happened in 2021.
She was forced to move out of her house for more than a year, the daughter said.
The City of Winona has no comment at this time; it’s investigating.