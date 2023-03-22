Winona suspends dogcatcher and police chief after community outrage over killings

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Winona aldermen voted Tuesday evening to suspend the dogcatcher and police chief following the killings of several stray dogs.
The Board suspended Police Chief Roshaun Daniels and dogcatcher Videl Anderson for 10 days without pay.
Anderson shot the dogs on March 8. Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said Anderson answers to the police chief and was following orders. The mayor said Anderson didn't want to shoot the dogs.
“These dogs have been in the pound since December,” the mayor explained. “The policy the state has in place states that a city is to hold an animal for 5 days and we as a city added 5 days. Giving the animals a total of 10 days to be adopted. Then they are to be put down. The law has and was confirmed with the city attorney. And this procedure has been used in the city over the years!”
The carcasses were put in a city dumpster.
The mayor said the city will work to use euthanasia going forward instead of using a gun. He asked citizens to spay and neuter their pets to avoid the overpopulation of stray animals.
According to the animal rights organization In Defense of Animals, it’s Hope Animal Sanctuary is offering free spays and neuters for dogs adopted from the city pound until the allocated fund is depleted and independently from the city.
