Winona continues to restore power to homes, businesses

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Electric crews continue to restore power in Winona.
Monday marked four days without power for many residents.
Damage to the Entergy electric substation only made everything worse.
Winona Mayor Aaron Dees said crews have found 149 poles, 220 spans of downed wire, 200 damaged cross arms and nine damaged transformers.
It could be three more days until power is restored.
Gas stations are flooded, most filling up gas cans to power generators in order to survive.
Many local businesses are struggling to operate due to the outage.
"There are a lot of businesses right now that are not even open at this time, but we're out of electricity,” Chris Herring of A R Burt Insurance said.
He continued, “So if anybody sees this on the news, we don't have a phone line that nobody can call us, call in right now. If you'd like to come by here, we are. Oh well, I'd like to seek some government assistance to come in and possibly bring a state of emergency to Montgomery County because there are, there's a lot of damage here. And I know Rolling Fork, as well as Amory, got some damage and I know they have gotten some relief. But if possible, that would be wonderful."
Herring said his company is making insurance claims from the storms but only by walk-in.
Many non-profits and surrounding communities have come in to provide aid.