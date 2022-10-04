Winner of 'The Pitch' announced Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The winner of “The Pitch” was announced on Monday.
Pearson Davis, the owner of Humble Roots Candle Company, was announced as the winner.
The annual competition pits entrepreneurs against one another in the hopes of getting their businesses off the ground.
Four finalists pitched their businesses before a panel of judges on Monday for a chance to win more than $5,000 worth of prizes, including a $500 seed fund, professional services and office space for six months.
Davis' products are already sold in four stores around north Mississippi.