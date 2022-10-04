 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winner of 'The Pitch' announced Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
The Pitch competition in Tupelo on Aug. 29, 2022

'The Pitch' competition is held annually in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 29, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The winner of “The Pitch” was announced on Monday.

Pearson Davis, the owner of Humble Roots Candle Company, was announced as the winner.

The annual competition pits entrepreneurs against one another in the hopes of getting their businesses off the ground.

Four finalists pitched their businesses before a panel of judges on Monday for a chance to win more than $5,000 worth of prizes, including a $500 seed fund, professional services and office space for six months.

Davis' products are already sold in four stores around north Mississippi.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you