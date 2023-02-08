Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23.
Bailey finished the January 31 runoff with a two-vote lead.
However, the certified results show him winning by seven votes.
The final results have Bailey with 1,195 votes and Stepp with 1,188 votes.
Bailey will take the place of Jim Beckett, who left the Legislature last year to become executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.