 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

  • 0
ballot box, voting
MGN Online

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23.

Bailey finished the January 31 runoff with a two-vote lead.

However, the certified results show him winning by seven votes.

The final results have Bailey with 1,195 votes and Stepp with 1,188 votes.

Bailey will take the place of Jim Beckett, who left the Legislature last year to become executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.

Tags

Recommended for you