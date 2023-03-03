PHOTOS: Wind damage found across northeast Mississippi

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 AM
CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Storm damage along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 3, 2023.