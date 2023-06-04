Will Lane Kiffin be coming to your hometown? Ole Miss leaders visiting fans on Rebel Road Trip

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Lane Kiffin and other Ole Miss coaches and university leaders will be visiting fans throughout the region over the coming months on the DeadSoxy Rebel Road Trip.
The 11th annual caravan kicked off in March in Meridian.
RRT will pick back up in June in Tupelo (June 6), Biloxi (June 8), Jackson (June 13) and Memphis (June 15).
All meetings are evening events. For tickets and details, visit rebelroadtrip.com.
In addition to Kiffin, the tour will feature Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter and other Rebel head coaches and campus leaders. RRT meetings provide a social hour for local Rebel fans, including photo opportunities with the baseball national championship trophy and the Ole Miss spirit groups.
Fans will also enjoy refreshments, merchandise, posters, an exciting video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation, the Alumni Association and other campus groups.
DeadSoxy is a Dallas-based premium sock brand, founded by Ole Miss Alum, Jason Simmons. They have partnered with The Grove Collective to develop a unique NIL contribution model that benefits both student-athletes and customers.