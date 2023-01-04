Will elimination of income tax consume the entire legislative session?

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Day one is in the books for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi.
The elimination of state income tax is a hot topic, one some lawmakers wish to move past and others wish to keep discussing it.
“This session has every indication that it’s going to be one of the biggest disasters in state history,” Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory said.
He is no fan of focusing on tax income elimination.
“We have all of these critical, critical needs and yet the whole session once again is going to be revolving around this obsession that the Speaker of the House [Philip Gunn] has about abolishing the state income tax,” he continued.
There could be benefits, others believe.
“I look at it this way, it’s a benefit for the community because they’re going to generate money back into the community,” Democratic Rep. Rickey Thompson said.
“Well, I would like to see us eliminate the income tax,” Republican Sen. Chad McMahan said. “But the conservative position is to do it slowly over a couple of years because we’re in an inflation area period.”
“I think we can look at ways, a number of ways you can go about that,” House Speaker Philip Gunn said. “One is to look for ways to reduce the 4% to something less than 4%.”
Meanwhile, Mississippi has about $3.9 billion in surplus.
“We have all manner of problems but we’re not going to deal with them,” Bryan said sarcastically. “We are not going to four lane highways. We’re not going to fund education. We’re going to sit here and talk about abolishing the income tax.”
“We’ve got to look at the healthcare system,” Thompson said.
Thompson also spoke about education.
“We definitely need to look at the educational side when you’re talking about broadband. Those individuals that’s underserved, still does not have broadband. So we definitely need to look at that.”
“People share with me they want the roads overlaid,” McMahan said. “They want the bridges open. They want broadband expansion. They want us to make investments in education and investments in law enforcement.”