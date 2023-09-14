Wild hog carcasses dumped on Clay County road

Viewer Discretion: Pictures of the dead hogs below.
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the person responsible for dumping the carcasses of six wild hogs.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said someone dumped the dead hogs in the middle of Lone Oak Road which is west of West Point.
The bodies posed a dangerous threat to motorists.
It’s legal to hunt wild hogs in Mississippi, but it’s illegal to dump the bodies on roads and highways.
"But they [wild hogs] are a major nuisance for the general public, as far as our farmers, for their crops, as far as our motorists on our highways,” the sheriff said. “We [Clay County Sheriff’s Office] actually worked a wreck last night where an individual struck a hog on Highway 50 West and did a lot of damage to his vehicle."
The bodies have since been removed.
"An individual who lived in the area actually got out and removed them from the road. There were six of them. This could have been very deadly for somebody who was actually traveling that road at night and didn't see them. Because some of these hogs are big; they go anywhere from two to three hundred pounds. They can kill. So you can imagine hitting something. It’s kind of like hitting a stump. It can flip a car. It can cause serious injury."
Anyone with information about the dumping is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 662-494-2896.
