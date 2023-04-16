 Skip to main content
Wicker reveals campaign cash on hand for 2024 reelection bid

  • Updated
Sen. Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker. Photo Date: Jan. 10, 2023.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is not running for reelection until next year, but he is not waiting to show he is financially ready for a run.

The Republican from Tupelo recently revealed he has about $3.5 million in cash to spend on a 2024 campaign.

At the moment, Wicker's only announced opponent is Democrat Ty Pinkins, a former attorney for the Mississippi Center for Justice.

Pinkins reported to the Federal Election Commission about $150 in campaign cash.

The 2024 party primaries will be held March 12. The 2024 general election is set for November 5.

