Wicker reveals campaign cash on hand for 2024 reelection bid

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is not running for reelection until next year, but he is not waiting to show he is financially ready for a run.
The Republican from Tupelo recently revealed he has about $3.5 million in cash to spend on a 2024 campaign.
At the moment, Wicker's only announced opponent is Democrat Ty Pinkins, a former attorney for the Mississippi Center for Justice.
Pinkins reported to the Federal Election Commission about $150 in campaign cash.
The 2024 party primaries will be held March 12. The 2024 general election is set for November 5.