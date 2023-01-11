Wicker making stops at military bases across Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker made a special trip to the Columbus Air Force Base on Tuesday.
As a member of the U.S. Armed Forces Committee, he’s on a statewide tour visiting military bases and plans to meet with National Guardsmen.
He also spoke at the Lion Hills country club.
He also spoke about several topics including flood control, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the new Steel Dynamics development.
WTVA also asked him about the Russian war in Ukraine.
“I think Russia got a rude awakening,” he said. “They thought they would move in, and really most of the observers, the talking heads, thought this would be a one or two-day war. What the Russians found out is that the Ukrainian people want to be free.”
As anticipated, Wicker said he plans to run for re-election next year.