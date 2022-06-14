Wicker, Hyde-Smith to review proposed gun legislation

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - A bipartisan group of senators unveiled a gun safety plan on Sunday, June 12 in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

WTVA reached out to U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both Republicans from Mississippi, for comments on the proposed legislation.

Hyde-Smith's office issued the following statement.

“Senator Hyde-Smith, as she does with all legislation, would like to see legislative language before commenting on the gun control framework. The Senator remains steadfast in protecting Second Amendment rights, supporting law enforcement, and protecting children. Given that, she finds it difficult not to be wary of any agreement being praised by some of the same people who not long ago called for defunding the police and easing the prosecution of crime.”

Wicker’s office issued the following statement.

“I look forward to reviewing the proposed language when it comes out to see if there are workable solutions to promote school safety and prevent gun violence without infringing upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Wicker said. “As I have said before, I support efforts to step up enforcement of our existing laws and address the serious mental health challenges that lead to mass shootings.”