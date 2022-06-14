 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to
8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11
AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wicker, Hyde-Smith to review proposed gun legislation

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - A bipartisan group of senators unveiled a gun safety plan on Sunday, June 12 in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

WTVA reached out to U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both Republicans from Mississippi, for comments on the proposed legislation.

Hyde-Smith's office issued the following statement.

“Senator Hyde-Smith, as she does with all legislation, would like to see legislative language before commenting on the gun control framework. The Senator remains steadfast in protecting Second Amendment rights, supporting law enforcement, and protecting children. Given that, she finds it difficult not to be wary of any agreement being praised by some of the same people who not long ago called for defunding the police and easing the prosecution of crime.”

Wicker’s office issued the following statement.

“I look forward to reviewing the proposed language when it comes out to see if there are workable solutions to promote school safety and prevent gun violence without infringing upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Wicker said. “As I have said before, I support efforts to step up enforcement of our existing laws and address the serious mental health challenges that lead to mass shootings.”

