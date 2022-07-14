WIC expanding baby formula options in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will temporarily expand its baby formula options for WIC participants.
The expanded offerings include:
- substitutes for Enfamil Infant
- substitutes for Enfamil Gentlease
- substitutes for Enfamil AR
- substitutes for Enfamil Prosobee
Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition Program (WIC) participants are advised to visit HealthyMS.com/WIC or to contact their local WIC clinic for further details.
This is in response to the nation's shortage of baby formula.