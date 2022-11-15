Why shopping local this holiday season will be important

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the holiday season approaching, people are getting ready to spend big.
These days it's important to consider where your dollar goes.
Many local Starkville shops are gearing up for the holiday season.
And those local shops want to tell you to shop local.
For every $100 dollars spent on local businesses the local economy receives $68 dollars in return.
Starkville businesses say when buying local, it will give you a sense of home and give you a story behind the gift you are giving to that special someone.