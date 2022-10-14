 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

White House nominates Golden Triangle DA for federal judgeship

  • 0
District attorney recommended for federal judge position

District Attorney Scott Colom. Photo Date: May 13, 2019.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — District Attorney Scott Colom could soon leave his job prosecuting criminal cases in the Golden Triangle for hearing them on the federal bench.

The White House on Friday announced Colom as a nominee to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for North Mississippi.

His nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate before he can assume the new job.

Colom has served as district attorney for Mississippi's 16th Judicial District since 2016, representing Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties.

He previously worked as a prosecutor for Columbus and as a judge for Aberdeen and Lowndes County.

The judgeship, if approved, also means a special election will have to be held to find his replacement.

Tags

Recommended for you