White House nominates Golden Triangle DA for federal judgeship

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — District Attorney Scott Colom could soon leave his job prosecuting criminal cases in the Golden Triangle for hearing them on the federal bench.
The White House on Friday announced Colom as a nominee to serve as a U.S. District Court judge for North Mississippi.
His nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate before he can assume the new job.
Colom has served as district attorney for Mississippi's 16th Judicial District since 2016, representing Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee and Oktibbeha counties.
He previously worked as a prosecutor for Columbus and as a judge for Aberdeen and Lowndes County.
The judgeship, if approved, also means a special election will have to be held to find his replacement.