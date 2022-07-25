 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

White House expected to name monkeypox coordinator

  • 0
White House expected to name monkeypox coordinator

The White House is working on naming a monkeypox coordinator, two sources familiar with the internal discussions say, but has not yet settled on an individual to help coordinate the federal government's response to the outbreak.

 Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The White House is working on naming a monkeypox coordinator, two sources familiar with the internal discussions say, but has not yet settled on an individual to help coordinate the federal government's response to the outbreak.

The decision to name a coordinator comes two months after the United States' first monkeypox case was confirmed. In that time, the total number of cases in the US has risen to about 2,900.

The Washington Post first reported the internal discussions.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern.

So far, monkeypox has not been declared a public health emergency in the United States. US health officials said over the weekend that the United States is still assessing the situation. US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Saturday the US is "determined to accelerate our response in the days ahead."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

Recommended for you