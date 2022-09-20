White House estimates 733K in Mississippi and almost 1M in Alabama to benefit from student loan relief plan

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The White House estimates its student loan relief plan will benefit more than 733,000 borrowers in Mississippi and almost 1 million in Alabama.

The White House released state-by-state data on Tuesday.

The data is separated into two categories: borrowers who received Pell Grants and those who didn’t.

The plan is estimated to benefit 417,200 non-Pell Grant borrowers and 316,400 Pell Grant borrowers in Mississippi.

It’s estimated to benefit 588,000 regular borrowers and 404,900 Pell Grant borrowers in Alabama.

In August, President Joe Biden revealed his plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to other borrowers.

“Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 per year – and no relief will go to any individual or household in the top 5% of incomes in the United States,” the White House announced.