Wheeler volunteer fire department gets first new fire truck in 25 years

WHEELER, Miss (WTVA) -- The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department took delivery on a brand new fire truck for their station on Tuesday.
It's their first new truck in twenty-five years.
The volunteer fire department is vital to the Wheeler community both for the insurance benefit of have a fire department, but for safety reasons as well.
The fire department chief Jamie Thomas says the upgrades on the new fire truck include more modern technology, more storage space, and a foam system that helps put fires out and keeps them out.