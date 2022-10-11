 Skip to main content
Wheeler volunteer fire department gets first new fire truck in 25 years

  • Updated
The new Wheeler Fire Department truck

The brand new Wheeler Fire Dept. truck as it arrives to the fire station
WHEELER, Miss (WTVA) -- The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department took delivery on a brand new fire truck for their station on Tuesday.
 
It's their first new truck in twenty-five years.
 
The volunteer fire department is vital to the Wheeler community both for the insurance benefit of have a fire department, but for safety reasons as well.
 
The fire department chief Jamie Thomas says the upgrades on the new fire truck include more modern technology, more storage space, and a foam system that helps put fires out and keeps them out.

