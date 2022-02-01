What to expect with the government's at-home COVID test

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — You may be asking what to expect when the government sends at your request some at-home COVID-19 tests.
WTVA's Tanya Carter recently got some she asked for, and she shared one of them with us to see what it's like.
Abbott's BinaxNOW test came with a swab, a solution and a card where you can place both of them.
But nurse Crystal McBrayer has some advice for you before you take one. She tests the employees where she works at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
"Make sure you wash your hands," said McBrayer. "Get your instructions out...And everything that's in the box, get it out and lay it out on a flat, clean surface."
For this test, you put some solution in one of the holes on the card, then start swabbing your nostrils.
But McBrayer said you may want to do something else before that swab.
"Some nostrils are dry, and if that happens, you may want to blow your nose," added McBrayer. "You want to make sure you get a good specimen before you actually test it."
Then you put the swab in the solution through another hole, fold the card and wait between 15-to-30 minutes for the result.
One pink line means you're negative for COVID-19. Two pink lines mean you're positive.
If you want the federal government to send you some free at-home COVID-19 tests in the mail, just click here.