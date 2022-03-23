West Point workshop provided online security tips

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - There's no hiding from hackers and scammers, even for businesses.
The Clay County Community Growth Alliance is trying to protect local owners with classes about online security.
Karen Stanley is the marketing director and owner of the Neon Frog in Columbus.
She spoke this week with business owners about topics like malware, ransomware and social engineering.
As a way to prevent online hacks, Stanley suggests small business owners create separate logins for employees, in addition to running background checks.
