West Point teachers learn to stop bleeding

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - It started back in 2013 as a response to the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Now, medical workers and first responders continue to teach people in their local communities how to stop bleeding in life-threatening situations.
Teachers gathered Tuesday at Fifth Street Junior High School in West Point to practice different techniques, such as applying tourniquets.
The class was led by the Baptist Memorial Hospital trauma program and Baptist general surgeon Dr. Brad Beckham.
The doctor said this is necessary training.
Classes are free and anyone interested in participating can call Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle in Columbus for more information.