West Point schools partnering with "Read to Them" for special reading program

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers across the state continue their efforts to recover the loss of learning caused during the pandemic.
In West Point, the schools have adopted the "Mississippi Reads One Book" program as a way to boost literacy levels.
The program is hosted by "Read to Them", a non-profit organization that works to promote family literacy in homes and schools across the country.
As part of the program, students at East Side Elementary received a copy of "J. D. and the Great Barber Battle" by J. Dillard.
Each evening students must read a chapter with their families. Other elementary students across the state will be reading the same book and the same chapter with their families.
"It's a joint effort with the parents and the students. Not only are our students reading here at school - they are reading at home," said Jacqueline Gray, principal at East Side Elementary. "So, they are going to read with their parents so many chapters per night and it is a very easy read. I read it in a few hours. It's a very good read, very entertaining - funny - I know the kids are going to love it."
"Mississippi Reads One Book" kicks off on Monday February 6th.