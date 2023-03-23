West Point Police to hold 10th annual charity ball

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The West Point Police Department is hosting its 10th annual policeman's charity ball on Saturday night.
It starts at 7 p.m. at Bryan Union Hall.
Tickets cost $25 each with funds raised going back into the community.
“We have it for two reasons,” Police Chief Avery Cook said. “One is to raise money for our D.A.R.E. program, and the second one to get police to interact with the community and the public so we can build that relationship."
To purchase tickets, contact the West Police Department or a police officer.
This year's theme is “Building unity within the community."