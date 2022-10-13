West Point police department facing staffing issues

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase.
Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get dozens of applicants for every open position, but now it only gets a few. He says the search is challenging, but he remains optimistic.
"It is really hard to find people that want to be in law enforcement but it is still a good profession," Cook says. "The most important thing about it is you protecting and serving the community that you live in."
Those looking to apply can call 662-494-1244 to learn how to start the process.