West Point PD still searching for missing man after 3 years

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The West Point Police Department needs your help in locating Rahman Hernandez.
Hernandez went missing back in November 2018.
He was reported missing by his mother, Kim Brown to the West Point Police Department on November 30th.
West Point Detective Raven Ross said he still hasn't been found.
"We reached out to people who was last seen with him. We've reached out to friends, family members and nobody has claimed to know where he is or what happened to him."
Hernandez was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark blue jeans.
He is around 5'8 and 170 pounds.
"The mom is still pushing for him to be found and so are we because at the end of the day, he's still a human being, he's still someone's child."
The department has reached out to federal agencies to help them locate Hernandez, but they keep hitting dead ends.
"We want to know what happened to him, if anything has happened to him," said Ross.
If you have any information on Hernandez's whereabouts, you can contact the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244.