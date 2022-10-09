West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one.
Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department.
He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag with a disabled American Veterans license plate.
He was last seen wearing a khaki pants and a blue-gray t-shirt.
He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He is bald headed with black eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call their police department.