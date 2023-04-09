West Point man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for murder

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man will spend the next thirty years in prison for murder.
A Clay County jury found Octavius Collins guilty of second-degree murder. Collins was accused of killing James Roberson on Thanksgiving morning of 2020.
Investigators say the shooting happened at the Windale Apartments. West Point Police said, at the time, that an argument between Roberson and Collins happened before the shooting started. Collins was dating Roberson’s sister at the time of the shooting.
A judge sentenced Collins to 40 years in prison with ten of those suspended. In addition to that, Collins will have five years post-release supervision.