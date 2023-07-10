West Point Main Street Association member received Main Street Hero award

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - Jan Miller who is the Special Projects Coordinator and assistant to the director for the West Point Main Street Association was recognized by the Mississippi Main Street Association.
MMSA recognizes people, projects, and initiatives and Miller happened to be one of those people recognized this year at the annual award luncheon. Miller received the Main Street Hero award for all she does in her community.
Lisa Klutts who is the West Point Main Street Director speaks highly of Miller and Miller tells us how it feels to be recognized.
Watch the interview in the video above.