West Point looking to beautify intersection

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - West Point city leaders are looking at renderings of proposed signs and landscaping.
This will include work at the intersection of Highway 50 and Eshman Avenue, which is one of the busiest intersections in Clay County.
Eddie Longstreet, the city’s code enforcement officer, said the project provides an opportunity to create the “look and feel of the community” and emphasize the city’s natural resources.
The city hopes to spend about $6,000 on the project.
Video coming soon.