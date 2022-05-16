 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Point looking to beautify intersection

  • Updated
  • 0
Intersection of Highway 50 and Eshman Avenue in West Point, Mississippi

Intersection of Highway 50 and Eshman Avenue in West Point, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 16, 2022.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - West Point city leaders are looking at renderings of proposed signs and landscaping.

This will include work at the intersection of Highway 50 and Eshman Avenue, which is one of the busiest intersections in Clay County.

Eddie Longstreet, the city’s code enforcement officer, said the project provides an opportunity to create the “look and feel of the community” and emphasize the city’s natural resources.

The city hopes to spend about $6,000 on the project.

Video coming soon.

Tags

Recommended for you