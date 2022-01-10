West Point bank robbery suspect receives bond

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about the bank robbery arrest made Friday afternoon in West Point.
Police arrested and charged Isaiah Tallie, 26, with the robbery of the Regions Bank on East Main Street.
He appeared in court Monday morning and received a $250,000 bond.
He will not be charged on the federal level because the crime doesn’t meet the criteria for such, West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says.
Tallie allegedly approached two tellers and demanded money. He never displayed a gun then left with some cash, the police chief says.