West Point bank robbery suspect expected in court soon

Original surveillance photo of the robber of the Regions Bank in West Point

Surveillance photo of the robber of the Regions Bank in West Point.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about the bank robbery arrest made Friday afternoon in West Point.

Police arrested and charged Isaiah Tallie, 26, with the robbery of the Regions Bank on East Main Street.

West Point Police Chief Avery Cook says Tallie is expected to have a bond hearing Monday morning or sometime on Tuesday.

He will not be charged on the federal level because the crime doesn’t meet the criteria for such, Cook says.

Tallie allegedly approached two tellers and demanded money. He never displayed a gun then left with some cash, the police chief says.

