Wendy's Giant of the Week - Ty Long of Ripley

The Wendy's Giant of the Week goes to the mayor of "Rip-city," QB one of the Ripley Tigers — Ty Long.
It's an old saying but it is still oh so true: it's not how you get knocked down, it's how you get back up.
And last week against Pontotoc, Long and the Tigers picked themselves up off the mat and ended the regular season with a victory.
Outside of the one touchdown loss to Houston, Rip-city has been a revelation this season.
And in his third year as starting quarterback, junior Ty Long has proven that he's the man for the job and that the Tigers are contenders for a state title.