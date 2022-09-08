Wendy's Giant of the Week - Louisville QB Xavier Hunt

The Wendy's Giant of the Week for week two after a very tight vote is big Louisville quarterback Xavier Hunt.
After leading his team to victory over rival West Point in week one, the sophomore QB followed that performance with a stat-stuffer.
Hunt rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another and the Wildcats smoked Kemper County 54 to nothing.
How about big Louisville?
Before the season, head coach Tyrone Shorter said that the offense was young; but so far, that young offense led by Hunt has shown up and shown out.
They look to keep the good times rolling against another Golden Triangle opponent in Columbus.
Xavier Hunt — the Wendy's Giant of the Week.