Wendy's Giant of the Week - Keyarrion Jackson of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Louisville Wildcat athlete Keyarrion Jackson.
When the season started, Jackson was a wide receiver, but the team needed him to step up and take snaps at quarterback.
All he's done is lead the Wildcats to a state championship appearance with both his legs and his arm.
The dual-threat quarterback didn't have the most gaudy stats on offense in the north-half championship game against a great defense in Houston; but he made the plays his team needed to win.
The Wildcats will play for an eleventh state championship game on Saturday against Mendenhall.
Look for Jackson to be the key to victory for big Louisville.