Wendy's Giant of the Week - Jamal Cooperwood of Houston High School

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week for week nine is Houston Hilltopper running back Jamal Cooperwood.
In the Shannon game, Houston lost star running back Jalen Washington to a knee injury for the season and turned to senior Cooperwood to fill those big cleats, and he has filled them and then some.
He's rushed for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season. Plus he returns kicks and he plays defense.
In last week's win against undefeated Ripley, he accounted for 246 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.