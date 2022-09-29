Wendy's Giant of the Week - Destin Poindexter of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Wendy's Giant of the Week for week five is Columbus Falcons defensive back Destin Poindexter.
Not only does he have an awesome name, but he and his fellow Falcons put in a stellar performance against the favorite New Hope Trojans this past Friday.
The Falcon defense held New Hope to just three points, which allowed Columbus to pick up their first win of the season.
Poindexter was a big part of the victory; and he made a one-handed interception — one of the highlights of the night deep in Columbus territory that ended the Trojan threat.
Destin Poindexter is the Wendy's Giant the Week.