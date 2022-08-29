 Skip to main content
Weekend blaze destroyed Iuka church

  • Updated
Fire at First Freewill Baptist Church in Iuka, Mississippi

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend fire destroyed a church in Iuka.

The fire at First Freewill Baptist Church happened Saturday night, Aug. 27.

Pastor Jamie Nanney said it appears the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

He said a motorist saw the fire and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters at one point believed the fire was extinguished; however, a hot spot later grew and engulfed the building hours later.

"Very heartbroken, very heartbroken to have lost 50 years of history and seeing it utterly destroyed,” the pastor said. “That's pretty devastating.”

The pastor said it’ll be rebuilt. In the meantime, church services will be held in an adjacent building.

