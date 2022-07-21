Webster County Sheriff's Department upgrades to new patrol radios

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Webster County Sheriff's Department began upgrading its radios about two months ago.
The radios are on the Mississippi Wireless Information Network and allow emergency responders to communicate with one another.
Sheriff David Gore said the new system is a huge step up from the old one.
"It was times where it didn't work. It was times that you couldn't get everyone hooked into it. The MSWIN system is different in that aspect."
The department has radios for vehicles and for handheld usage.
With Webster County being so rural, these new radios will be a better system for the department.
The new system now has statewide coverage to help with that.
"When you're in a situation like that, you need some type of communication that you can be assured of that's going to work, whether it being a law enforcement life or death situation or natural disaster."