...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Webster County Sheriff's Department upgrades to new patrol radios

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Webster County Sheriff's Department began upgrading its radios about two months ago.

The radios are on the Mississippi Wireless Information Network and allow emergency responders to communicate with one another.

Sheriff David Gore said the new system is a huge step up from the old one.

"It was times where it didn't work. It was times that you couldn't get everyone hooked into it. The MSWIN system is different in that aspect."

The department has radios for vehicles and for handheld usage.

With Webster County being so rural, these new radios will be a better system for the department.

The new system now has statewide coverage to help with that.

"When you're in a situation like that, you need some type of communication that you can be assured of that's going to work, whether it being a law enforcement life or death situation or natural disaster."

