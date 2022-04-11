Webster County one step closer to new jail construction

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is looking forward to the construction of a new jail.
The county signed a contract Monday morning with an architecture company that will build the new jail.
Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the current jail is nearly six decades old. It has problems that are too expensive to fix, he added.
County supervisors agreed to build the new jail next to the county courthouse in Walthall.
“Under these walls and this roof here, there is some mighty good folks that work here that care about this county and care about their job,” the sheriff said, “and, you know, they’re going to do a good job regardless, but it sure wouldn’t hurt to do a good job in a new jail and Webster County certainly needs one.”
The next step is to create a floor plan and a budget.
The county will meet with U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly’s team on Tuesday to discuss budgets for the new jail.