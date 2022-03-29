Webster County EMA preps for Wednesday severe weather

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency responders are standing by to keep everyone safe from the second major storm in our area.
Webster County Emergency Management Association Director Barry Rushing said he just started a new EMA Division of ten men to help him monitor severe weather.
Last week was their first event.
"I'm in the process of having them trained to be storm spotters," said Rushing. "We're going to train them on several different things. We have a very good team."
The agency is already getting prepared for Wednesday by gathering equipment for structural damage and tracking with the National Weather Service.
"We're in level 4 out of 5 and that's really high. That's a high chance of severe weather," he said. "Hoping and praying we don't have anything tomorrow of any significance."
Rushing said people should have notifications for severe weather to track the storm.