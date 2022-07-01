 Skip to main content
WEBSTER COUNTY: Boil water notice issued for Cadaretta Water customers

  • Updated
Boil water alert

Photo Date: April 22, 2020. Credit: Alabama Extension. License Link.
CADARETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water notice is now in effect for certain Webster County customers of the Cadaretta Water Association.
 
The cause of the notice is a water leak.
 
Affected areas include customers on:
  • County Road 394
  • County Road 392
  • County Road 391
  • Show Road
  • James Road

According to the Center for Disease Control, during a boil water notice, you should fill a pot with tap water, heat the water until it reaches a rolling boil and let it heat for at least another minute.

After the water has completely cooled, you should store it in a clean, airtight container.

