WEBSTER COUNTY: Boil water notice issued for Cadaretta Water customers

CADARETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water notice is now in effect for certain Webster County customers of the Cadaretta Water Association.
The cause of the notice is a water leak.
Affected areas include customers on:
- County Road 394
- County Road 392
- County Road 391
- Show Road
- James Road
According to the Center for Disease Control, during a boil water notice, you should fill a pot with tap water, heat the water until it reaches a rolling boil and let it heat for at least another minute.
After the water has completely cooled, you should store it in a clean, airtight container.