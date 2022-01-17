Wear It Well gives back on MLK Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Wear it Well lent a helping hand on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The nonprofit holds donation events every year for MLK Day.
"The demand to help people has grown tremendously," Founder Katina Holland said.
Holland said the organization is collecting essentials for senior citizens at care facilities and in the community.
"There are seniors in our community who don't have lotions, soap, hygiene items. They need blankets, they need soup."
With rising COVID numbers, this year’s event was even more important.
"The need for helping others has risen tremendously, so that's what makes us want to do even more as far as in the community."
Donations are still being accepted. Lotions, deodorant, towels, water and other toiletries are needed.
You can donate those items until Thursday at the Wear it Well location on West Jefferson Street in Tupelo.