We Connect Fiber ramps up internet speed in Algoma

ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - Ultra-fast fiber optic internet service is now up and running for residents in southern Pontotoc County.
Algoma leaders celebrated the arrival of We Connect Fiber on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
We Connect Fiber, based in Bruce, started as Bruce Telephone Company more than 50 years ago.
In recent years, the company has been providing fiber optic internet service to a growing number of communities.
Algoma is the latest.
We Connect Fiber has already hook up over 100 customers in Algoma and many more are on the list.