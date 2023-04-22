Water Valley woman arrested for vehicle burglary

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lafayette County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for vehicle burglary.
Police arrested 28-year-old Anna Marie Hicks in her Water Valley home on Thursday, after receiving reports of vehicle burglary from two residences along County Road 369.
Hicks was identified as the suspect following multiple transactions on stolen credit cards. Investigators later discovered vast amounts of stolen mail as well.
Hicks was transported to Lafayette County Detention Center and faces charges for three counts of commercial burglary and two counts of credit card fraud.
Her bond was set at $30,000.