Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect.
The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank.
Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with $2,051.
The Water Valley Police Department later captured her.
Oxford Police charged Bell with armed robbery and she received a $25,000 bond.
Note: The article originally said, "The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department later captured her." That has been changed to "Water Valley Police Department."