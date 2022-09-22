 Skip to main content
Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Karen Sue Bell

Karen Sue Bell, Source: Oxford Police Department.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect.

The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank.

Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with $2,051.

The Water Valley Police Department later captured her.

Oxford Police charged Bell with armed robbery and she received a $25,000 bond.

Note: The article originally said, "The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department later captured her." That has been changed to "Water Valley Police Department."

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

