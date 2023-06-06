 Skip to main content
Water Valley tourism tax vote failed

Update June 7, 9:30 a.m.

164 votes for

116 votes against

The vote failed because 60% was not reached.

Original article below

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — Water Valley voters will decide the fate of a tourism tax on Tuesday.

If passed, a 2% tourism tax would be levied on restaurant and convenience store meals.

Mayor Donald Gray said the money raised will go toward improving playground equipment and fencing around parks.

He hopes it could go toward a rails to trails project and a splash pad.

Water Valley held the same vote two years ago but it failed by six votes.

